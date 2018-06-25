BlackBerry KEYone set to receive Oreo update this week, at least in Canada
BlackBerry Mobile, aka TCL, only released two phones last year (not counting various KEYone “editions” and iterations), both of which ran Android 7.1 Nougat out the box. Unfortunately, even after the KEY2’s Oreo-powered debut, both the BlackBerry KEYone and Motion are stuck with the previous OS flavor, although that’s apparently set to change very soon for the QWERTY/touchscreen hybrid OG.
Rogers, which is Canada’s number one wireless service provider, expects to be able to kick off the KEYone’s 8.0 rollout on Thursday, June 28, also aiming to enable Wi-Fi Calling technology on the spring 2017-released device.
That doesn’t necessarily mean other carriers in other markets will start updating the BlackBerry KEYone to Oreo this week as well. And no, we don’t have an exact date for unlocked models either. But if Rogers does indeed get the ball rolling within 72 hours, you can probably expect to join the fun before long regardless of your country of residence or network of choice.
By no means a match for its successor to the mobile productivity throne, the KEYone is still a battery and security champion, but alas, you can no longer get it for as little as $350 from Best Buy. On the bright side, Amazon does discount the Verizon-only unlocked variant to $400, charging $463 for an AT&T and T-Mobile-compatible GSM unit. That’s not bad at all.