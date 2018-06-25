Android

A faster Google Files Go app is also easier and more secure

Google is promoting the latest update to its Files Go app for any Android device. If you aren’t aware of the app, it was originally intended as a smartened file management app for Android Go, a featherweight version of the OS for low-spec devices.

Thing is, with Google’s name behind it, this is the first file management app that a lot of people have come to trust and, therefore, it has come to get a little more advanced love — to be clear, the app actually works on devices with Android 5.0 Lollipop onward.

The biggest improvements here serve the device-to-device sharing function. A new “Share” tab is available to let two devices connect through Files Go (and a Wi-Fi Direct connection) for up to 490Mbps of transfer throughput — that’s four times faster than previously allowed. Furthermore, that connection is encrypted for safer wireless transfers with no hassles.

Hit up the app right here if you want to try it out.

