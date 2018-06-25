iOS

6.1-inch LCD iPhone leaked again, this time with a case

An image leaked from phone case maker Ghostek purportedly shows one of its future products encasing what may be this year’s 6.1-inch LCD iPhone.

On the rear side, we see the single camera located at top-left, abutting the bezel of the case, obscuring the true rear design of the device itself. Frontwards, we see the iPhone X display notch in clear view with five ports — we expect that contain the full TrueDepth camera suite that makes Face ID and Animoji possible. The volume rocker and alert slider are on the left side with the power button on the right.

We saw a leak from competing case maker Olixar last week indicating that the bezel around the full-body display will be considerably larger than its two accompanying and costly OLED models. While we do see a good lip around the display, again, the case blocks our full view.

The renders, obtained by BGR, are the latest to come out on this particular model, much less to say any of the three models that are set for a September launch, but believe it when we say there’s plenty more where that came from. Supply chain sources claim that this LCD model, however, may be delayed due to display engineering issues that will complicate mass production and make it costly.

