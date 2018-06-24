HTC U12+ shipping snafu has customers worried, but company is working it out

In a bout of worrying misadventure, pre-order customers looking to get the HTC U12+ were told by retailer Amazon that their promised June 21 shipment date was not going to come true.

Android Central has been tipped off by its forum users about the experience of seeing the phone they want labeled as “backordered” until August 3. Did HTC just not prepare enough stock to ship to the United States, even with its very limited sales spread?

Well, the company later issued a statement to the publication saying that a “small number” of orders were subject to a system error — HTC is not saying whether the issue is its own or of Amazon’s — but is making the effort to reach out to those alerted that their phones are coming very soon. Better to apologize than to have left a lace untied.

As to whether you should order the phone in the first place, everyone, including Pocketnow, has published a review, so go inform yourself before sinking $850 on a U12+.