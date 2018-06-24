Android

Alcatel 1 with Android Go is the most basic you can get

The $100 Alcatel 1X isn’t as low as you can go with TCL anymore.

In Russia, Helpix reports that the Alcatel 1 (no ‘X’) has arrived. If you take the 1X’s 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel interpolated cameras, the 5-inch 2:1 480p display, the MediaTek MT6739 and the 1GB of RAM and then crush the storage down to 8GB and the battery to 2,000mAh, you basically have the Alcatel 1.

The phone runs with Android Go which should take up less stable and active memory, but in terms of a burner phone, it’s a pretty unique flame. We’ve yet to hear on pricing, but it better be well below $100 at this point.

