vivo product is the first to get Qualcomm 5G millimeter wave antennas

vivo has announced that it has worked with Qualcomm to design and integrate 5G millimeter wave antenna arrays into a “commercial form factor” as well as a method of measuring system-level over-the-air performance.

mm-Wave spectrum spans from 30GHz to 300GHz and should offer terrific signal in a concentrated area. It’s hoped that the 5G standard will bring multi-gigabit speeds to users for cellular streaming of UHD and mixed-reality content as well as the bandwidth for continuous data streams for Internet of Things devices. A lot of 5G work being done in the United States is starting from the sub-6GHz space for launch late this year or early next year, though carriers are staking out spots from 20GHz to 100GHz.

Dr. Huan-Chu Huang, vivo’s Antenna Technical Director, says that we should look out for actual commercialization shortly.

After this successful completion of 5G mm-Wave antenna design and measurement based on a Vivo commercial form factor, consumers will soon see the next round of new device designs offering superior performance benefits and a taste of the next generation mobile experience.

vivo was first to tease out an in-display fingerprint sensor in a commercial form factor as well.

