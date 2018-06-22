Android

Samsung Galaxy S10 biometrics, Google Assistant change & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about Samsung ditching the Iris Scanner for the Galaxy S10 and providing a 3D sensor instead along with the in-display fingerprint scanner. Then we discuss the Google Assistant’s Continued Conversations release as the feature is already available if you activate it. You can pre-order your BlackBerry Key 2 by June 29th and sales begin July 13th. TSMC is gearing up to start producing 7nm chips for Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 855 which will be 5G capable, they are also building for other companies like Apple. We end today’s show with deals from Target for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and others.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Galaxy S10 hoped to have 3D sensor to leave behind iris scanner
Google Assistant’s Continued Conversations launching
Unlocked BlackBerry KEY2 pre-orders kick off June 29
TSMC preparing 7nm fabrication with Snapdragon 855 orders expected
Target basically giving back $500 on Verizon Galaxy Note 8

