One Australian state is considering banning students from using smartphones. Meanwhile, back in China, we’re staring into the bezelless abyss and wondering what it is because the leaked picture sure doesn’t tell its own story.

Also, is Apple capable of releasing anything that’s not an iPhone, iPad or MacBook on-time? Do cameras really have to be over-engineered to avoid punching a notch into our faces? And what the heck is IGTV and why is Pocketnow involved in that? We’ll have some answers for you as well as a lot of conversation this week on the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 5:00pm Eastern on June 22nd or check out the high-quality audio version right here. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly! You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!

Pocketnow Weekly 310

Recording Date

June 22, 2018

Host

Jules Wang

Guests

Jaime Rivera

Ryne Hager (Android Police)

News

Smartphones in School?

The New South Wales government is looking into whether it should limit or ban students from using smartphones and is commissioning a study to see how they’re currently being used in class, between blocks and during lunch.

How have you used your phone at school? How do you think smartphone use students in general are perceived to use their phones? Perhaps there’s a better way to foster better behavior to prevent bullying or distraction? Tweet us with #PNWeekly and we’ll talk about it later on this show.

See you soon!