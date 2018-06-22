Moto Z3 Play in Brazil has 6GB RAM configuration

The Moto Z3 Play debuted in the United States for pre-orders today in one standard configuration for $499.99. Unlike the Moto G6 Play, whose pre-orders were announced at the same time, first sales should start on July 2.

Over in Brazil, customers can purchase the standard version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for a stunning R$ 2.299 or US$607. But if these people are already paying through the roof for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 device anyways, they can probably save a bit of money from going to a microSD card and just have speedier internal storage instead.

The version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is also up for pre-order in Brazil for the price of R$ 2.699. That’s US$713! At least it comes in indigo and onyx colors regardless.