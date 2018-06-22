Galaxy S10 hoped to have 3D sensor to leave behind iris scanner

Samsung Electronics is hoping to bring something that the iPhone X had on its springtime smartphone next year and make it good enough so that it can abandon something it adopted just a couple of years ago.

Word from The Bell is that Samsung has made no orders to suppliers for any iris-scanning components. Even sample orders weren’t made. Instead, the primary biometric authenticator is expected to be an in-display fingerprint sensor — Qualcomm, AuthenTec, Synaptics and other manufacturers have been improving their processes to make the component in question.

The big reach, though, is a three-dimensional sensing camera, something akin to the dot projector that Apple’s TrueDepth camera uses on the iPhone X. Israel-based Mantis Vision is expected to provide the part — the same company also supplied Xiaomi with facial sensors for the Mi 8 — with special software tweaks from Samsung.

If the quality of facial recognition is to Samsung’s expectations, it looks like the iris scanner is over and out after this summer’s Galaxy Note 9. If the dots aren’t matching up, though, we may see a last-minute component addition to the so-called Galaxy S10.