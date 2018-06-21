Unlocked BlackBerry KEY2 pre-orders kick off June 29

Last year, the BlackBerry KEYone made a splash for reintroducing the concept of a compact, long-lasting, keyboard-toting smartphone. It was also available on an American carrier, Sprint, in addition to the typical doldrums that are unlocked retailers.

This year, the KEY2 is back (well, back on the behalf of its maker TCL) and it’s arguably better than before. But while Canadian carriers remain loyal enough to the native brand to bring it to their store shelves, the United States will have to get it at Amazon and Best Buy, in-store and online, at least for now. Pre-orders can be made from June 29 with sales starting July 13 at $649.99. Both silver and black colors will be available and they will work best with AT&T and T-Mobile.

There was a hot second last year when we thought Verizon would carry the KEYone as well as the Huawei Mate 10 Pro. Guess it’s just been a rough year for some OEMs getting to carriers.