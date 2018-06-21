Android

Target basically giving back $500 on Verizon Galaxy Note 8

Target has just been giving away gift cards with older Samsung Galaxy phones recently. The Galaxy S8, for example, gets customers a $200 Target gift card. But with the Galaxy Note 8 and with carrier deals mixed in, you might be shocked at how much a nearly-year-old phablet may cost, a phone series that doesn’t depreciate too quickly.

Since Verizon is tacking on a $200 discount over a 24-month device payment plan, buyers can upgrade their current line and/or purchase a new line for a $300 Target gift card. That makes this $901 phone more like $401.

In reality, customers will pay $701 altogether and have $300 to spend at a big box store, but if you spend enough time buying groceries, furniture or clothes at Target anyways, you might find worth in this deal — speaking of time, this deal runs until June 23.

