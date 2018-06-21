Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ1 users complain of striped LCDs

Xperia XZ2 and XZ1 owners have taken to Sony’s customer forums to seek help on some faint blue stripes appearing in their LCD panels. Some have accused the company of putting in poor quality displays in their flagship phones.

The lines seem to appear after a short period while the user is touching and swiping upon the display and is exacerbated on backgrounds with wide swaths of a single color. Some affected customers worked with local support to get a replacement.

Tweakers got a statement from Sony saying that this issue is not a bug, but a feature.

“Due to the properties of the screen, some models may show stripe patterns due to electrostatic effects,” a transliterated version of the statement from Dutch reads. “It is not a functional defect and, usually, the stripe patterns disappear when electrostaticity disappears.”

Electrostatic discharge is a somewhat common problem affecting LCDs and usually results in thin lines appearing on the display and can even cause the panel to short and burn out. However Sony is handling this issue, it’s hoped that it will prevent the worst case scenario.

The stripes usually disappear after about 30 to 60 seconds of idling. For those swiping through a photo album on their device, this problem should be less of one as they typically aren’t looking at monochromatic pools of color.