Nokia X6 support page is live in India

HMD Global’s first notched-display phone could finally be spreading outside of China after all.

The Nokia India site was updated about 48 hours ago with a new user guide page for the Nokia X6, a dual-SIM device that has gotten plenty of commercial support in its point of origin. All the assets, including the entirety of the English user guide content for China, make it very clear what device we’re talking about — though the manual does make a mistake in proclaiming that the device uses a Micro-B cable for data and power, not the USB-C wire it actually comes with.

So, all we have to do at this point is wait for the other shoe to drop, right? We’ll keep track of if and when India will see the Nokia X6.