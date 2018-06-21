Android

Motorola One Power gets a couple more pictures in real life

If one photo isn’t enough, give’em a few more. It’s a good rule of thumb when it comes to leaks and such. Well, we’ve been stuck with one real-life photo of the Motorola One Power for a few weeks and, even though it’s very much thought to be related to the already-existing Lenovo Z5, it has not been enough for us.

Time for a few more pictures, then. techinfoBiT has posted a few more photos in the wild of this One Power, replete with Android One branding, a fingerprint sensor under the Motorola “batwing” logo and a dual-camera module in the rear and a notch containing an 8-megapixel selfie camera in the front, punching into an extra-tall full HD display. At the bottom are dual speaker grills and a USB-C port.

Nishant Kumar, the editor who got his hands on what he characterizes as a potential prototype, says he prefers to call it the “Moto One” or even the “Moto One Power” instead of referring to Motorola by its full length in the device’s name.

