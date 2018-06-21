Android

Moto G6 Play launches, joins Moto Z3 Play on Amazon Prime Exclusive series

Contents
Advertisement

Now that the Moto G6 is out, it’s time to bring along its little sibling. Motorola has made the Moto G6 Play, a lighter version of the mid-range Android phone, but one with a bigger battery.

Pre-orders on Motorola.com have started for this all-carriers phone in the United States with the price tag at $199.99. If you’re interested in saving $10, you can get the Amazon Prime Exclusive edition of the phone here. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 with a 4,000mAh battery, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, though it does have a microSD slot.

The Moto Z3 Play, having recently joining the fray, has also joined the Prime Exclusive club with a $50 discount off MSRP to $449.99. That phone also can be used on AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon, and has a 6-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 636 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (again, with microSD space) and a 3,000mAh battery. Buyers also get the Moto Smart Speaker Moto Mod for free.

Pre-orders for both devices are ongoing at Amazon and will end on June 29.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Phone Scoop
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Amazon, Deals, discounts, Lenovo, Moto G6 Play, Moto Z3 Play, Motorola, News, Pricing, Prime Exclusive, retail, Unlocked, US
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.