Moto G6 Play launches, joins Moto Z3 Play on Amazon Prime Exclusive series

Now that the Moto G6 is out, it’s time to bring along its little sibling. Motorola has made the Moto G6 Play, a lighter version of the mid-range Android phone, but one with a bigger battery.

Pre-orders on Motorola.com have started for this all-carriers phone in the United States with the price tag at $199.99. If you’re interested in saving $10, you can get the Amazon Prime Exclusive edition of the phone here. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 with a 4,000mAh battery, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, though it does have a microSD slot.

The Moto Z3 Play, having recently joining the fray, has also joined the Prime Exclusive club with a $50 discount off MSRP to $449.99. That phone also can be used on AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon, and has a 6-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 636 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (again, with microSD space) and a 3,000mAh battery. Buyers also get the Moto Smart Speaker Moto Mod for free.

Pre-orders for both devices are ongoing at Amazon and will end on June 29.