Google Assistant’s Continued Conversations launching

First announced at Google I/O, you may now talk to Google Assistant on your Google Home speaker non-stop with as many follow-up questions and statements as you desire.

Continued Conversations will remove the requirement for users to say “Hey Google” every time they want to start a query or continue off of a previous one. Google Assistant on the Google Home, Google Home Mini and Google Home Max will continue to keep its mics on for a few seconds to listen for any further contributions to a current conversation.

However, it’s not without a little toggling: find the option to turn on Continued Conversations under the Google Assistant app’s preference settings.

The Assistant has also recently learned to handle multiple search and IoT requests within one query. It’s also supposed to make voice calls with other Home speaker owners in the near future, too.