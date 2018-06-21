There’s only one course bundle that you can count on to deliver complete, in-depth training for the aspiring coder. The Complete 2018 Learn to Code Bundle is your one-stop shop for newbies to learn all the fundamentals of coding.

In this 9-course bundle, you’ll be exposed to 210+ hours of training on Python, Javascript, Ruby on Rails 5, and much more. The Complete 2018 Learn to Code Bundle will help you navigate the confusing world of programming. Put in the hard work and you’ll be sure to learn quickly and efficiently.

Get The Complete 2018 Learn to Code Bundle today for just $34.99, which is 97% off the original price. Act fast because this limited time price drop won’t last long.

by Christopher Jin