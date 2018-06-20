UNREAL Mobile decides to undercut Sprint Unlimited Kickstart with $10 unlimited data

Prepaid carrier network FreedomPop is officially announcing a lower price for its new service, UNREAL Mobile, that is to rival against the likes of Sprint, T-Mobile and their own-brand prepaid offerings.

Sprint recently ran a short-lived Unlimited Kickstart promotional plan with unlimited data (though with restricted speeds for streaming activities) for just $15 per month for those switching to its network. While that deal was done in by higher demand than expected, UNREAL — which relies on Sprint’s network — has decided to take a step further with no-contract unlimited data at $10 per month.

Furthermore, it will offer Alcatel Android phones priced below $50 with options from Samsung starting from $149 going to refurbished iPhone 7 units from $399. Customers who already have CDMA-compatible phones to be brought in.

The new carrier is passing along advanced features to its customers like built-in VPN, a single phone number assignment for multiple devices and native ad-blocking. UNREAL also mentions “free data roll over,” signaling that it will have a high-speed data allowance with the “unlimited” part relegated beyond the threshold to, perhaps, 3G or even 2G speeds.

50,000 users have signed on to participate in a trial program that will launch later in the summer. Expect Target and Best Buy to be two of the retail chains among many locally-operated stores that will fly the UNREAL banner at their stores soon.

FreedomPop is believed to be in contact with the Department of Justice for inquiries as to how the impending merger between major carriers Sprint and T-Mobile will affect that company.