Sunrise Gold color coming June 24 for Galaxy S9 in the US

If red and purple were the flaming hot color trends for smartphones this fall, perhaps it’s golden in the summertime.

From June 24, a new Sunrise Gold finish will be available on the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in all three memory configurations for AT&T, Sprint and Verizon customers as well as those who wish to purchase an unlocked device. Carriers themselves won’t sell the new color, but it can be found in stores and online at Best Buy and through Samsung.com.

Below is a chart for each variant’s MSRP. Best Buy is offering up to $300 off depending on which carrier customers opt to use the phone with. Samsung has a trade-in program with a maximum reap of $400.