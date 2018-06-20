Specs spill on Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from TENAA

In addition to the Mi 8 and its wing-phones, Xiaomi has another heavy hitter sitting at the ready for a release next month. And when we say “heavy,” we’re talking 221 grams heavy. How do we know? Chinese regulatory agency TENAA has released a certification listing for what looks to be the Mi Max 3.

That weight doesn’t go to waste: the Mi Max series is known for its big displays and big batteries and in those metrics, we find a 6.9-inch LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 and, also, a 5,400mAh cell. Elsewhere on this Android 8.1 phone, we find an octa-core processor with a top speed of 1.8GHz — likely a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 — options for 3GB, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB, 64GB or 128GB of storage with microSD-expandability. There’s a dual-camera system at back with what may be a 12-megapixel interpolated sensor (8 megapixels raw) and a 8-megapixel companion.

There are supposedly nine color options that are in the mix, but we’ll have to see if this rainbow of black, rose gold, gold, white, blue, red, pink, gray and silver will entirely make it over to the pot of gold.