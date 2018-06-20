Android

OPPO Find X launching in Europe with Automobili Lamborghini Edition, too

Overview
Processor

Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
Octa-core (4x2.8GHz Kryo 385 Gold + 4x1.7GHz Kryo 385 Silver)
Adreno 630 GPU

Screen Size

6.42 inches AMOLED
1080 x 2340 (~401 ppi)
60,000:1 contrast ratio

Memory

8GB LPDDR4X RAM

Storage

Find X: 256GB
Lamborghini: 512GB

Camera/s

Rear: 16MP Sony IMX519 + 20MP IMX376K @ f/2.0
Front: 25MP Sony IMX576 @ f/2.0

Battery

Find X: 3,730mAh non-removable w/ VOOC (5V 4A)
Lamborghini: 3,400mAh non-removable w/ SuperVOOC (10V 5A)

Release Date

June 20th, 2018

Weight

186 grams

Operating System

ColorOS 5.1
Android 8.1 Oreo

OPPO revealed the Find X at the Louvre Museum in Paris yesterday and also introduced the Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition, the first phone to support the company’s proprietary SuperVOOC 50-watt charging technology.

Both Find X devices share a lot in common, like the Panoramic Arc Screen with the vibrancy of AMOLED and a 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The cameras, which were previewed earlier on yesterday, aren’t visible in the device’s natural state, but actually pop up through a motor mechanism when it’s needed for 15,000-dot projected facial recognition — the company says”O-Face,” and we are not kidding about the name, has a one in a million false positive rate — or photo-taking duty using the rear color-monochrome combination for enhanced color and details.

If you’re wondering about whether OPPO is bringing an Animoji-like to its Find X, it has and it’s called Omoji. Users can plaster stickers, background images and more into the scene with their persona and put composite pictures and GIFs onto social media.

OPPO’s ColorOS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo is enriched with the usual artificial intelligence benefits including Google Assistant. Did we mention this was OPPO’s first global phone?

The Find X with 256GB of storage will retail in Europe for €999 while the Automobili Lamborghini edition, replete with glass-suspended “floating” emblem, SuperVOOC and 512GB of storage, is €1,699. Further local availability, including in North America, will be determined in due time.

Source
OPPO
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.1, Android Oreo, announcement, availability, ColorOS, Europe, facial recognition, Find X, Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition, News, Oppo, Pricing, Specs, Super VOOC, VOOC
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.