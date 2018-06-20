Galaxy S10? iPhone X Plus? Photoshopped? What is this?

The past couple of days have been reserved for the OPPO Find X and its 93.4 (or 92.25, depending on your source) percent screen-to-body ratio. However, we’ve come to a gap period between the announcement and the review embargo.

Let’s talk about the death of bezels a little more, huh?

The Galaxy S10 has been burning up a lot of threads with some hot rumored aspects such as 3D facial sensing, in-display fingerprint sensing and bone conduction technology. Meanwhile, we recently got insight as to how this year’s iPhones continue their march to bezel zero. And then we find this picture from Chinese tech leaker Ice Universe.

This may be a design beyond. pic.twitter.com/lViQUsW1Jv — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 20, 2018

The media frenzy over this phone has been furious as to whether this is a Galaxy S10 or whether it might be an iPhone X. All the analyst would say back on Weibo is that the concept has gone global. From a loose translation of their comments: