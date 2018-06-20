Get $100 in Project Fi credit if you’re pre-ordering the LG G7 ThinQ or V35 ThinQ

Pre-orders have launched for the LG G7 ThinQ and V35 ThinQ on Google carrier Project Fi. They cost $749 and $899, respectively and customers may choose to pay it off upfront or over 24 monthly payments.

Both 64GB phones, however, do come with some relief as the MVNO is offering $100 of service credit for those who make a reservation through July 7. Group plan participants will have the credit apply to their own line.

Other customers steering away from LG have their choice of $150 discounts in the form of a service credit with the purchase of a Google Pixel 2 XL — again, though July 7 — or a straight sale down from $399 to $249 on the Android One Moto X4. The Moto G6 costs $199, $50 off MSRP.