Android

Get $100 in Project Fi credit if you’re pre-ordering the LG G7 ThinQ or V35 ThinQ

Contents
Advertisement

Pre-orders have launched for the LG G7 ThinQ and V35 ThinQ on Google carrier Project Fi. They cost $749 and $899, respectively and customers may choose to pay it off upfront or over 24 monthly payments.

Both 64GB phones, however, do come with some relief as the MVNO is offering $100 of service credit for those who make a reservation through July 7. Group plan participants will have the credit apply to their own line.

Other customers steering away from LG have their choice of $150 discounts in the form of a service credit with the purchase of a Google Pixel 2 XL — again, though July 7 — or a straight sale down from $399 to $249 on the Android One Moto X4. The Moto G6 costs $199, $50 off MSRP.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Google
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
carriers, Deals, discounts, G7 ThinQ, Google, LG, MVNO, News, Pre-Orders, Project Fi, US, V35 ThinQ
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.