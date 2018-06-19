OPPO Find X launching as first North American and European device

With OPPO setting up its launch event for its vaunted Find X phone in Paris, it shouldn’t be too far of a stretch to realize that the Chinese company wants to step out of its comfort zone again. It could be why the company has announced that its newest phone will also be available in North America and Europe.

So, what encompasses this monolith of a phone? Well, there are no cameras on the device that are visible in its natural state. Instead, users have to use the face unlock feature or enter into the camera app, when an entire offset section of the device is servo-fed up to visibility, showing off the two 16- and 20-megapixel cameras at the back and a 25-megapixel camera with a three-dimensional spatial sensor in front. Movements up and down take half a second, The Verge reports from its hands-on session.

OPPO had tried a rotating single-camera setup with the Find 5 which was tested for tens of thousands of repetitions. We’re not sure how the endurance rates on the Find X. In this case, the mechanism allows for a 6.4-inch full HD OLED display under curved glass with no iPhone X-like notch. Compared to the marketed number of 93.8 percent, we find that the real screen-to-body ratio is 92.25 percent.

The device is well-specced for its ambition with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, Android 8.1 (with OPPO’s highly-customized Color OS) and a 3,730mAh battery with adapter-based VOOC charging. It is a dual-SIM device and supports a global array of bands including those used in the United States.

That said, pre-orders for the Find X begin today in China and will take weeks to reach anywhere else.