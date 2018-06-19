Android

TENAA lays out details of Nokia 5.1 Plus

Contents
Advertisement

We got thhe 3D flyover just days ago, now we’re getting more details out of China about a plus-size version to one of HMD Global’s recent Nokia smartphone remixes.

Regulatory agency TENAA now has a listing, passed onto us by Nokia Latest, for what looks to be the Nokia 5.1 Plus, a large, mid-range dual-camera phone.

Its spec list firmly places it above the Nokia 5.1 in power and prestige: an octa-core 2.0GHz processor will be paired with 3GB, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of flash storage which is microSD-expandable. The Android 8.1 Oreo device has a 19:9 720p LCD spanning 5.86 inches, a 3,000mAh battery, a 13-megapixel main rear camera with an 8-megapixel secondary camera.

While we know that there are blue, black and white colors for the device, model number TA-1109, this listing does not let us know when this phone will come out.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Nokia Latest
Source
TENAA
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, certification, China, HMD Global, News, Nokia, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus, photos, Specs, Tenaa
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.