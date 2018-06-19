TENAA lays out details of Nokia 5.1 Plus

We got thhe 3D flyover just days ago, now we’re getting more details out of China about a plus-size version to one of HMD Global’s recent Nokia smartphone remixes.

Regulatory agency TENAA now has a listing, passed onto us by Nokia Latest, for what looks to be the Nokia 5.1 Plus, a large, mid-range dual-camera phone.

Its spec list firmly places it above the Nokia 5.1 in power and prestige: an octa-core 2.0GHz processor will be paired with 3GB, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of flash storage which is microSD-expandable. The Android 8.1 Oreo device has a 19:9 720p LCD spanning 5.86 inches, a 3,000mAh battery, a 13-megapixel main rear camera with an 8-megapixel secondary camera.

While we know that there are blue, black and white colors for the device, model number TA-1109, this listing does not let us know when this phone will come out.