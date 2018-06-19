Android

Google Podcasts is all about suggesting new shows

Google has officially entered into the podcatching space with a new Android-only app called Google Podcasts.

The app has the typical sorts of offerings when it comes to the more furnished dedicated podcatching apps out there such as a mosaic of top choices, a trending section and search. Google Podcasts syncs across all devices from Google Home to Android phones and tablets, letting users continue from where they left. Specific to Google is a suggestion feature powered by Google Assistant that will proffer other shows in the same genre or on the same network.

Podcasters are being encouraged to follow a new set of developer guidelines in order to participate in analytics tracking, have Google pull down new episodes as they are published and prioritize for suggestions.

Google Podcasts is looking to take on Apple Podcasts as well as platform-agnostic Pocket Casts, which was recently acquired by a public media consortium. It seems like podcasts will stay put on Google Play Music for the time being.

