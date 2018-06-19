Android

Galaxy Note 9 bezels look to push thinner than ever before

Tech enthusiasts do not like compromise when it comes to the display on their smartphones: no bezels and no intrusions into usable display space will be had. And yet, many device manufacturers struggle with balancing the display and all the other parts that they want to include.

Samsung has avoided the notch thus far, sticking with a symmetrical panel design while taking slow steps to trim bezels where possible. The next step will be the Galaxy Note 9 coming this summer and according to Chinese tech leaker Ice Universe, the bezels will be even tighter than ever before.

We’ve stuck a comparison of the posted picture with official looks at the Galaxy Note 8‘s and Galaxy S9‘s frontal designs. It looks like Samsung has afforded even less room to the earpiece, selfie camera and display-to-logic connector than just a few months ago.

Progress is as progress does, but we’ll have to see how Samsung will do from as early as August.

Via
PhoneArena
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, bezels, Design, Galaxy Note 9, Leaks, News, photos, Rumors, Samsung
