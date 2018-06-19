Android

Europe should see standard Xiaomi Mi 8 from August

Europe should see a competitive smartphone coming from a Chinese player this summer, even if it isn’t bringing all of the firepower it has.

WinFuture reports that Xiaomi will release the Mi 8 in Europe in its 6GB RAM configurations — 64GB and 128GB storage options are available. Retail sources say that 8GB RAM variants and the top-end Explorer Edition are not coming to the region “for the time being.” That means that in-display fingerprint sensing will not make the cut.

That said, the Mi 8 is well-equipped with a Snapdragon 845, a 20-megapixel selfie camera, infrared facial recognition and dual-rear cameras as well as a 2:1 full HD AMOLED display. It’ll come in black, blue and gold colors. The 64GB variant is reported to cost 549 CHF and the 128GB version will be 599 CHF in Switzerland.

The fate of the mid-range Mi 8 SE is not known. Plans call for an August roll-out in the continent. A “super moderator” in the official MIUI forums claims that the Mi 8 will roll out globally.

Source
WinFuture
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
availability, Europe, Leaks, Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 8 SE, News, Pricing, Rumors, Switzerland, Xiaomi
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.