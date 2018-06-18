Double trouble bundle: YouTube Music and YouTube Premium launch

YouTube’s new platform for music streaming is here and so is the rebrand of YouTube Red.

YouTube Music and YouTube Premium subscription services are now available in 17 countries. The former is an evolution of YouTube Music Key and offers better, faster access to songs with machine learning search, an instant toggle to check out music videos, curated playlists and more related references like lists of covers and remixes. The latter includes all of what YouTube Red had — original content, downloads, ad-free viewing and background audio playback — and includes YouTube Music Premium, also an ad-free experience with downloads.

Fee-free use of YouTube Music will be ad-supported and all listening must be done within the app, meaning users can’t leave the app and keep any tracks running. Videos are required to be loaded and viewed — audio-only mode is for Premium users. YouTube Music Premium is $9.99 per month for individuals and $14.99 a month for up to six people on a Family Plan. YouTube Premium goes on a slight price hike from YouTube Red, costing $11.99 per month a la carte and $17.99 on a Family Plan.

YouTube Music is accessible through the web or with apps for Android and iOS. It’s available in the following countries.

United States

Canada

Mexico

United Kingdom

France

Ireland

Germany

Spain

Italy

Austria

Norway

Sweden

Finland

Russia

South Korea*

Australia

New Zealand

*South Korea will not have YouTube Music, but pricing for YouTube Premium will remain the same as it previously was for YouTube Red.