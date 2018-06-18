Switzerland retailer prices out Xiaomi Mi A2 well before sale

Swiss tech retailer Digitec has now listed the Xiaomi Mi A2 — which began life in China as the Mi 6X — for pre-orders seven weeks before it will actually go up for sale.

Like the Mi A1 (based off the 5X) before it, the A2 is an Android One release with clean software and prompt updates direct from Google. It features an improved rear dual-camera system from last year and a Snapdragon 660 chipset from Qualcomm. The display also gets a bump to 2:1 aspect ratio.

According to the listing, the device comes in black, blue and gold colors with three memory configurations: 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for €269; 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for €329 and; 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage for €369. Those prices are quite the departure from the ¥1,599 (€214) the Mi 6X launched at, but it’s better than having to shell out €500 for a stock Android device.

Customers can purchase the Mi A2 now before shipments roll out on August 8. Yes, the conspicuous date of 8/8/2018.