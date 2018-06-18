Android

Pixel 3 case design still shows two front cameras and one in the rear

We’ve been thinking about what a viable strategy is behind having two selfie cameras and one rear camera on a phone when there’s so much more versatility and so much more potential quality without the space compromise of a display going the other way around. But apparently, the Pixel 3 XL is going for that design and it will take advantage of one of the biggest trends in the mobile space: a notch.

While full-device art has given us something to chew on, Chinese tech analyst Ice Universe on Twitter has slipped a picture of case schematics for the Pixel 3 XL.

The tweet is unsigned by any manufacturer and is quite generic if not for its indication of being a bumper case.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL stuck with one rear camera and relied on Google’s mix of refined image signal processing as well as machine learning adjustments to produce excellent results, so we’ll have to see if the third generation bats a home run.

