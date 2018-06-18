Olixar portrays thick bezels for LCD iPhone and no chance at iPhone SE 2

Accessories maker Olixar has potentially leaked the physical footprints of this year’s three premium iPhones. Two of them share a lot in common while one ugly duckling seems to stand out from the group.

The UK company’s pictures have been circulating across the web and they show a 5.8-inch model and a 6.5-inch model, both believed to sport OLED displays, with fairly low-profile bezels. The middle model, thought to be the most affordable of the trio with an LCD panel, will have thick bezels coming off of the display — it has been rumored to cost from anywhere between $550 and $800.

All models are believed to have a display notch with Face ID support through the embedded TrueDepth camera, the same one as on the iPhone X. The LCD model’s casing may come in multiple colors while its display glass design may leave it unsuitable for 3D Touch features.

Forbes contributor Gordon Kelly believes, based off of his talks with accessories maker Ghostek, that the 6.5-inch model will have three rear cameras, though that watermark is thought to be reserved for at least one 2019 iPhone model. The leak also claims that a sequel to the small-but-strong iPhone SE has been shelved for this year —the launch plan of an iPhone SE 2 has been in question since last year given how tight Apple’s resources currently are with what’s already planned this September.

Olixar has a fairly reliable track record when it comes to pre-emptive leaks like these, but it’ll take more time to iron out what will go into these frames it has put out on the net.