Gear S4 and Galaxy Tab S4 could join Galaxy Note 9 for launch
An update to Samsung’s flagship tablet series is incoming and its announcement could coincide with the launch of a smartwatch and a phablet.
SamMobile reports that the Galaxy Tab S4 will likely launch either in July or, if in August, with the Galaxy Note 9. The tablet should sport a 10.5-inch display (likely a Super AMOLED panel, given the Tab S3, seen above, and its step into the display tech), AKG speakers with Dolby Surround sound, a Snapdragon 835 chipset, a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 8-megapixel selfie camera and Android 8.1 Oreo. It’ll reportedly come in black and gray colors by the time we know of it.
In the same time thread, The Electronic Times reports that Samsung began production of what has been termed the Galaxy Gear S4 — the Galaxy Gear name was used only once before iterations were based off the Gear S name template — earlier this month. Testing of a more efficient processor assembly method has proven to save time and money over current methods.
Media outlets are speculating that panel-level packaging instead of wafer-level packaging will enable stock to be built up in time to have the Gear S4 launch with the Galaxy Note 9. That event’s tentative date is currently August 9.