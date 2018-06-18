Android Messages for web is rolling out, bringing RCS everywhere

If you have a modern Android phone with Google’s default SMS and RCS app, you now finally have messaging continuity between your phone and your computer(s).

Android Messages is now getting an update that will equip the app with a QR code-scanning ability — to see if you have the feature, hit the hamburger button from the main screen and then look for “Messages for web.” To link a computer with a phone, users can go to this link and, if they wish, choose to have the computer remembered for further linkage.

The roll-out will take some time, so be patient. But also be glad for being able to join the club with iMessage users at long last… well, officially the iMessage users that are using Macs, but in any case, drinks are all around tonight.

The latest Android Messages features also include Smart Replies, GIF search, link previews and a one-tap copy method for one-time passwords sent through text.