Samsung’s Project V was a foldable phone much like the Axon M was one

If Samsung is to run a $2,000 foldable smartphone out to market next year, it will not feature two rigid screens folding into each other with a hinge a la the ZTE Axon M.

Pictures have popped up of what’s being dubbed “Project V.” The source material from Weibo betrays its model number of SM-G929F as well as its form factor: a thick main body with a thin, beveled flip-out display.

The original poster had to clarify that the device was just a prototype that never made it past the proofing stage. Not withstanding any source material, German outlet AllAboutSamsung notes that the device was blueprinted in 2016.

It was what could’ve been until Samsung decided to go with… well, whatever it’s going with for the Galaxy X (or whatever name it ends up going with) early next year.