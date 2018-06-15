Hotel chain deploys Samsung Gear S3 to serve guests

Every so often, we talk about the odd devices that are getting deployed into the enterprise ecosystem. Windows Phone turned out to be a bust for the New York Police Department while Android has been trying to make itself more appealing with certain guidelines allowing for easy mass scale deployment.

But what about smartwatches? Where have they come into view? Surely the Apple Watch has gotten its fair share of saturation with businesses, right? Digital Trends reports that it may not be the case in at least one sector.

At an upcoming hospitality conference, software firm Alice and Samsung will demonstrate guest management system through wearables and it’s been announced that Viceroy Hotel Group will be the first customer to try them out.

Viceroy Hotel Group, which runs resorts and hotels in 19 locations across the globe, will soon give its employees the Samsung Gear S3 with LTE connection to replace bulkier walkie-talkies and even smartphones. It will be more subtle, quicker and requests can come in with more detail. Users will be able to access special-made shortcuts, tapping once to signal reception or tapping a button twice for luggage to be carried.

The demonstration should begin in a month.