We’re slowly slugging our way to a big, big phone with a bigger battery than we might’ve expected just two years after the mess that was the Galaxy Note 7. Is Samsung prepared for a 4,000mAh power pack in the Note 9?

We’ll eventually find out, but first, why can’t we have a Dark Theme on Android so easily? Is LG’s cash splash on the G7 ThinQ working out well in the United States? And a big, big, bigger phone could be on the horizon from overseas. We’re bringing on Ryan Dao of his Fried Face vlog and Daniel Cohen of Gear Diary this week on the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 4:00pm Eastern on June 15th or check out the high-quality audio version right here. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly! You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!

Pocketnow Weekly 309

RSS Feed

Apple Podcasts

Google Play Music

Spotify

Direct Download

Recording Date

June 15, 2018

Hosts

Jules Wang

Guest

Ryan Dao

Daniel Cohen (Gear Diary)

News

The Good and The Gripes

What tickled us pink, made us mad or just struck our fancy this week in mobile technology. This week: why everything but the HTC U12+ sucks, what a Nokia phone in 2018 feels like and more!

•

See you soon!