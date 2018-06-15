Let’s hope the Galaxy Note 9 doesn’t burn up | #PNWeekly 309 (LIVE at 4p ET)
We’re slowly slugging our way to a big, big phone with a bigger battery than we might’ve expected just two years after the mess that was the Galaxy Note 7. Is Samsung prepared for a 4,000mAh power pack in the Note 9?
We’ll eventually find out, but first, why can’t we have a Dark Theme on Android so easily? Is LG’s cash splash on the G7 ThinQ working out well in the United States? And a big, big, bigger phone could be on the horizon from overseas. We’re bringing on Ryan Dao of his Fried Face vlog and Daniel Cohen of Gear Diary this week on the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 4:00pm Eastern on June 15th or check out the high-quality audio version right here. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly! You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!
Pocketnow Weekly 309
Recording Date
June 15, 2018
Hosts
Guest
News
- Galaxy X: Is “foldable” really going to get people excited about phones again?
- Note 9: Are we ready for a bigger battery this time..?
- Huawei Mate 20: How do we feel about 7 inches on 2:1 tall phones?
- Dark Theme: Why does Android have such a hard time giving us what we want?
- LG G7 ThinQ: Does LG finally have its marketing down for its smartphones?
- And finally: Who wants an iPhone 3GS in 2018?
The Good and The Gripes
What tickled us pink, made us mad or just struck our fancy this week in mobile technology. This week: why everything but the HTC U12+ sucks, what a Nokia phone in 2018 feels like and more!
See you soon!