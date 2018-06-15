Android

Let’s hope the Galaxy Note 9 doesn’t burn up | #PNWeekly 309 (LIVE at 4p ET)

Contents
Advertisement

We’re slowly slugging our way to a big, big phone with a bigger battery than we might’ve expected just two years after the mess that was the Galaxy Note 7. Is Samsung prepared for a 4,000mAh power pack in the Note 9?

We’ll eventually find out, but first, why can’t we have a Dark Theme on Android so easily? Is LG’s cash splash on the G7 ThinQ working out well in the United States? And a big, big, bigger phone could be on the horizon from overseas. We’re bringing on Ryan Dao of his Fried Face vlog and Daniel Cohen of Gear Diary this week on the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 4:00pm Eastern on June 15th or check out the high-quality audio version right here. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly! You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!

Pocketnow Weekly 309

RSS Feed

Apple Podcasts

Google Play Music

Spotify

Direct Download

Recording Date

June 15, 2018

Hosts

Jules Wang

Guest

Ryan Dao

Daniel Cohen (Gear Diary)

News

The Good and The Gripes

What tickled us pink, made us mad or just struck our fancy this week in mobile technology. This week: why everything but the HTC U12+ sucks, what a Nokia phone in 2018 feels like and more!

See you soon!

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Android, carriers, commercials, Dark Theme, Design, foldable, G7 ThinQ, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy X, HMD Global, HTC, Huawei, iPhone 3GS, LG, marketing, Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Nokia, Nokia 6.1, Pocketnow Weekly, Pocketnowweekly, Podcast, Samsung, SK Telecom, software, South Korea, U12 Plus, UI
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.