AT&T again offers $1,000 credit for BOGO iPhone X deal

From now until June 19, AT&T is offering a second 64GB iPhone X for free if users get one at full price — repeating a deal it offered in February.

Customers will need to put at least one 64GB or 256GB iPhone X on an AT&T Next 30-month payment plan or an AT&T Next Every Year 24-month plan. New customers will need to open two lines while existing customers will need an upgrade and additional line of service.

From there on, customers can choose to get an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or a second iPhone X on either Next or Next Every Year and receive up to a $1,000 credit spread out over the term — most options will be made free, though the 256GB iPhone X will still cost $250 over time.

T-Mobile has only offered up to $700 in credits for a second iPhone, excluding the iPhone X — it is, however, giving AT&T customers $900 to switch.

Keep in mind a few costs: taxes will be due at time of purchase on both devices and there’s an activation fee of $30 for each device. Total wireless service costs must be at least $65 per month.

And, as always with these deals, if you cancel service, the balance of both devices become due.