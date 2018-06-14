It may take T-Mobile a little while to hit back at Verizon’s sweet new “mix and match” unlimited deal, but the “Un-carrier” has already devised an offer reminding long-time AT&T subscribers how poorly they’ve been treated over the past couple of years.

Those considering a network switch after being slapped with a triple price increase on a “grandfathered” Data Unlimited for iPhone on 4G LTE with Visual Voicemail plan can get $250 just by asking for the free money.

T-Mo’s WTH (Why the Hike) deal is really as straightforward as it sounds, and yes, you can even combine it with the standard Carrier Freedom $650 credit for a whopping total of $900 in trade-in and operator switching savings.

The simple mention of AT&T’s convolutedly named old plan in a T-Mobile retail store or by phone at 1-800-T-Mobile will allow you to port in your existing number and add a qualifying voice plan to your newly created account, where you’ll receive the $250 prepaid card after validating your eligibility. That merely hinges on proving you are now or have been on AT&T’s Data Unlimited for iPhone on 4G LTE with VVM plan through June 7.

By the way, CEO John Legere says the debate is settled, at least for the time being, as hiking those “poor” customers’ rates by 50 percent in just two years qualifies AT&T for the “Dumber” title. That makes Verizon “dumb”, which is almost a compliment from the wireless industry’s brashest CEO.