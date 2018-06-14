Sprint quickly ending $15 Unlimited Kickstart promo after surge of demand

Sprint’s new, limited-time Unlimited Kickstart plan offer is ending on June 15. Consumers who are looking to switch to the carrier can still get in on the $15 per month per line rate for unlimited data though with caveats until 11:59pm Eastern tomorrow night.

The company said participation was extremely high for this campaign, which allowed customers to also buy a phone from the Sprint network or bring in a compatible device to use. USA TODAY reports that the company will telegraph through social media when the promo will end.

Service on Unlimited Kickstart includes unlimited talk, text and data with limited speeds for standard definition streaming video, 500kbps for music and 2Mbps for gaming. There is no hotspot allowance.

Virtual carrier FreedomPop, which relies in part on Sprint’s network to deliver service, previously announced that it will launch UNREAL Mobile this summer with a similar $15 monthly rate as well as unlimited data.