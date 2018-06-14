Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about Samsung reducing their bezels next year and using bone conduction technology to replace the earpiece and get more screen real estate. Then we talk about new fan based renders for the Google Pixel 3 which confirm most of the previous rumors and show off the color ways. The Note 9 which is tipped to launch in August might get a brand new ‘Brown’ color way. Then we talk about the Gear S4 which is getting a 24% larger battery packing 470 mAh. We end today’s show with deals for the Galaxy S9 with some gifts from both B&H Photo and BestBuy.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Galaxy S10, LG G8 may get bone conduction technology to kill the notch

– Artist renderings of Pixel 3 XL in black, white and blue

– Three Gear S4 colors rumored, five Galaxy Note 9 options envisioned

– Samsung Gear S4 battery will get 24 percent larger battery than Gear S3

– B&H sells unlocked dual SIM Galaxy S9 at $610 in three colors, small gift included