It seems like OnePlus has another box office winner… or two on its hands, although the eye-catching “Silk White” version of the Chinese company’s latest flagship phone is steady as a rock in its second global drop.

Listed as out of stock in India at the time of this writing, just like the special Avengers Edition, the ivory OnePlus 6 (with rose gold accents) can still ship immediately to oneplus.com shoppers across markets as diverse as the US, Canada, UK, France, Italy and many others.

Meanwhile, those surprisingly popular OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones remain unavailable worldwide, but apparently not for long. According to an official Twitter announcement, the low-cost AirPods rivals will be making their regional debut in India at 12 pm (local time) on June 19 through the OEM’s e-store and Amazon.in.

June 19 is also when the headphones’ second drop is scheduled to go down elsewhere, from the US to Canada, UK and EU territories. Be sure to check your country’s respective OnePlus website early in the morning next Tuesday, since the first global batch was pretty much sold out in minutes.

Priced at $69 stateside, the cable-free Bullets have splash resistance going for them, along with 8 hours of battery life in continuous music playback, a vague promise of “clear sound”, and an ultra-lightweight design. We obviously need to take these bad boys for a spin to see just how good they are, but first, they’ll have to go on sale for an hour or two.