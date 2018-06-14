Android

OnePlus 6 sells its first million units at its fastest rate ever

Contents
Advertisement

OnePlus continues to build momentum for its brand with itself boutique smartphones. Last time around, we were told that the OnePlus 5T had zoomed past the OnePlus 5 for pre-orders made within the first 6 hours of availability.

The company now has a whole bunch of numbers to share for the OnePlus 6, such as 22 days and 1 million units. That’s how long it took to sell that many phones — quicker than the “within three months” the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 each took.

“OnePlus’ strategy of producing one flagship at a time has allowed the company to offer premium products coupled with quality user-experiences,” the company said in its press release.

It touts that it was able to increase annual device sales by 139 percent between 2016 and 2017.

The OnePlus 6 is now available to customers in 36 countries and on two European carriers: O2 and Elisa.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
OnePlus
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
business, estimates, News, OnePlus, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6, sales
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.