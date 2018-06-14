OnePlus 6 sells its first million units at its fastest rate ever
OnePlus continues to build momentum for its brand with itself boutique smartphones. Last time around, we were told that the OnePlus 5T had zoomed past the OnePlus 5 for pre-orders made within the first 6 hours of availability.
The company now has a whole bunch of numbers to share for the OnePlus 6, such as 22 days and 1 million units. That’s how long it took to sell that many phones — quicker than the “within three months” the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 each took.
“OnePlus’ strategy of producing one flagship at a time has allowed the company to offer premium products coupled with quality user-experiences,” the company said in its press release.
It touts that it was able to increase annual device sales by 139 percent between 2016 and 2017.
The OnePlus 6 is now available to customers in 36 countries and on two European carriers: O2 and Elisa.