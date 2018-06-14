In the market for a “FullVision” smartphone with (relatively) thin screen bezels and no notch? If you can settle for a middling Snapdragon 450 processor instead of the ultra-high-end 845 silicon powering the G7 ThinQ, there’s another respectable LG handset on the horizon.

Technically, two of them, although the Q7 and Q7+ are obviously very similar. In fact, the Plus variant only stands out with a little extra memory and internal storage space, as well as a slightly more capable rear-facing camera.

Identical from a design standpoint, the LG Q7 and Q7+ have been formally unveiled last month, making their commercial debut tomorrow, June 15, in South Korea. Regionally priced at the rough equivalent of $455 (KRW 495,000) and $525 (570,000 won) respectively, the two Android 8.0-based mid-rangers are slated to expand to “global markets” across Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Europe over the next few weeks.

Still no word on US availability, but last year’s Q6 Amazon launch makes us hopeful. Clearly, the LG Q7 will be costlier than its predecessor, which is currently fetching $280 in a “standard” version. A $400 or so starting tag is our best guess right now, since the G7 ThinQ sells for $750 in the US, and significantly more in LG’s homeland.

Both the Q7 and Q7+ come with a 2:1 FHD+ 5.5-inch display, 3000mAh battery, IP68 water and dust resistance, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 5MP wide angle selfie shooter, Hi-Fi Quad DAC technology, extra-robust metallic design, and AI-leveraging QLens camera features. The standard variant packs 3GB RAM, 32GB digital hoarding room and a 13MP primary snapper, while the Q7 Plus upgrades everything to 4, 64 gigs and 16 megapixels.