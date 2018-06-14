Huawei Cloud Connect streams a full Windows 10 remote desktop onto its Android phones

Well, surely this wasn’t what people were thinking of when they were talking about putting Windows 10 on ARM.

In the era of Qualcomm-powered Always Connected PCs and continuity in computing through docks, Huawei finds itself at the merge of both roads with a new remote computing solution launched at CES Asia: Cloud PC.

Basically, if one has a Huawei Android phone and a remote PC to connect to, they can download the Cloud PC app — which uses Huawei’s enterprise-grade FusionCloud platform as its engine — and interface with the computer as such. Users can even dock the phone to use a keyboard, mouse and monitor if they’d like a larger canvas. But considering what we’re seeing from the demonstration given to Notebook Italia, we should acknowledge that some measures have been taken to make phone usage just a bit less frustrating.

It’s imperative to keep pointing out that this is remote computing that’s being done here. All the phone is doing is relaying the screen from far away and sending input data — the computer itself will run AutoCAD or whatever application the user wants.

The service will be available on the P20, P20 Pro, Mate 10, Mate RS and MediaPad M5 in China for now. Further regional expansion will depend on where Huawei is able to build more servers dedicated to supporting the Cloud PC service.