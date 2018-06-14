Google Podcasts inching closer to existence
The turmoil of evolution within Google’s efforts for audio-centric media — from music videos to music streaming — has mostly just appeared confusing as opposed to actually causing functional confusion (try telling that to Allo users).
But it seems that Google is really invested in making sure that podcasts aren’t given short shrift. The token partition it gave podcasts in Google Play Music may be due for blowing up and redoing.
9to5Google has found code in an upcoming version 8.7 of the Google Android app showing the existence of a “Google Podcasts” app. It’s used in a prompt to the user to install the app from the Play Store, likely following a podcast-related query.
The logo above is expected to appear on the listing page for Google Podcasts when it comes to the Play Store. The source link will actually be the URL to the listing page.