Apple Pay users can now link up with the Ofo app and the two are celebrating that with a promotion to kick things off.

Ofo is a dockless bike share service — users enter into the app to look for a bike, initiate and then end a ride. It has been expanding to cities and towns quite quickly where docked bike share solutions have either not arrived or have not worked for that particular geography. The introduction of Apple Pay as a funding option should give this company a bit of backing.

Normally, rides cost $1 per hour, but Ofo users in the United States will be able to get two $2 coupons — that’s two rides of up to two hours — by setting Apple Pay to the default payment method and entering promo code “Apple18.” The coupons are good for seven days after activation.

Technology enabling mobility and mobile payments systems seem like a pretty good combination in mobile technology.