After making its commercial debut in only ten global markets last September, of which China was crossed off the list soon after, the immensely popular LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 3 started to gradually expand to additional territories earlier this year.

But the wearable’s reach is also being amplified at a local level, as US Cellular and C Spire join Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint in supporting the standalone cellular connectivity of the iOS-compatible smartwatch.

That’s right, you can now use the latest and greatest Apple Watch on the nation’s fifth and sixth largest wireless networks in addition to the big four carriers without necessarily syncing the device to an iPhone.

C Spire, which is the largest privately held wireless provider in the US, operating in Mississippi, the Memphis Metropolitan Area, the Florida Panhandle and parts of Alabama, is even directly selling the voice call-capable Apple Watch Series 3 both on and offline.

For a limited time, you can get the $400 and up product for 50 percent off list with an iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, 7 or 7 Plus purchased on a device plan. You’re also looking at the standard first three months of free wearable service, after which you’ll need to pay $10 a month with an iPhone 6 or later model.

Curiously, US Cellular has been all quiet about adding support for the world’s most successful wearable device, and the regional carrier, serving more than 5 million customers in 23 US states, doesn’t have the Series 3 listed as available on its official website. But if you buy it from somewhere else, and activate it on a USC Total Plan, there is no charge “to connect your Apple Watch to the Cellular network.” That’s nice.