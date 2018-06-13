Huawei P20 sales reach a watermark as company launches second annual photo contest

The Huawei P20 series has been out on the market for about two months and the Chinese tech company is reporting terrific signs of growth for its spring spotlight smartphone series. Globally, 6 million sales of the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro have been recorded since launch, an increase of 80 percent on the P10 series.

It is celebrating the milestone in a way by further encouraging it through a new photography contest. The NEXT-IMAGE Awards contest, maintained in conjunction with the International Center of Photography, will be held for a second year from today through August 31 to showcase Huawei phone owners’ best images. Last year, participants sent in 157,000 submissions from 90 countries.

You can learn more about this year’s new categories by clicking on the source link below this story